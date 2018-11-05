Image copyright Google Image caption The paper recycling centre is being built on a former industrial site in Hartlepool

Plans for a £6m recycling centre have been approved, after building work had already started on the site.

Ward Recycling was ordered to cease construction at Windermere Road in Hartlepool by council officials.

The Middlesbrough-based firm apologised to the planning committee and blamed a misunderstanding over contracts.

Hartlepool Borough Council has now granted planning permission after hearing the paper recycling centre could create up to 50 jobs.

Planning agent Ray Martin-Wells, speaking on behalf of Ward, said the site will be a landmark recycling centre.

Mr Martin-Wells said: "It will be one of the most high tech paper recycling facilities certainly in the UK if not worldwide."

The site will operate 20 hours per day, five days a week and have 80 traffic movements per day, but is not expected to operate on weekends.

The plant's sole purpose would be to remove packaging board and contaminants from de-inked fibre.

The project is backed with a 10-year contract to supply Palm Paper in Kings Lynn with up to 150,000 tonnes of recycled paper each year.

No comments or objections had been received by the council ahead of making their decision on the plans.