Image copyright Google Image caption Barnard Grove Primary School was rebuilt under the government's Priority School Building Programme

A primary school has temporarily closed due to concerns over the safety of the building.

Barnard Grove Primary School in Hartlepool was closed after the government inspected the external brickwork over the half-term holiday.

In 2015, it was rebuilt under the Priority School Building Programme.

Hartlepool Borough Council is calling for a full and independent survey of the entire building. The school is closed for three days from Monday.

Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher, said: "I am extremely angry and disappointed we have been forced to take this decision and I would like to apologise to the children, their parents, staff and the wider community.

"We fully understand and share people's anger and frustration at the situation.

"However, our primary concern is the safety of all children and staff."

A further update will be provided on Tuesday ahead of the school's expected reopening on Thursday.