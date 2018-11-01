Image caption Cleveland Fire Brigade says the number of attacks on crews has risen by 60% in recent years

Children aged between six and 11 have been dealt with by police after firefighters were targeted as they tackled a blaze in Middlesbrough.

The incident, in Fransham Road on 7 October, saw hoses stood on, missiles thrown and attempts to remove life-saving equipment from appliances.

Cleveland Police said 10 youngsters had been identified from CCTV images.

A force spokesman described the behaviour as "intolerable" and "completely unacceptable".

Two 11-year-old boys were interviewed by officers for obstructing emergency workers, attempted criminal damage and common assault.

They were both referred to youth offending teams.

'Deter future incidents'

Details of the others were recorded on antisocial behaviour reports and their parents spoken to.

A police spokesman said the force had been working with the council to deter any future incidents.

"I would echo recent appeals to parents and carers to be aware of where their children are on an evening and what they are getting up to," he said.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesman added: "We were disappointed that this incident took place. Abuse of our firefighters will not be tolerated."

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: "Our emergency services put their lives on the line to keep us safe, so it is deeply concerning that they should come under attack, and more worrying still that those responsible should be children."