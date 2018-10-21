Two girls have been sexually assaulted on a street in Teesside, police say.

A man got out of a white van in Imperial Avenue, Thornaby, and approached the youngsters, both under ten, at about 13:35 BST on Saturday.

He then attacked them and drove off. Cleveland Police said it was "clearly a very serious incident".

The suspect is described as aged between 25 and 50, balding or with very short, fair hair, and wearing light coloured clothing.

The vehicle was thought to be an Iveco-type panel van. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.