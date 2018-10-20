Image copyright Stockton Council Image caption Constructors discovered the problem after "stripping the building back to its bones"

Structural problems uncovered during the restoration of Stockton's Globe Theatre have put the projected completion date back for a year, the council has said.

A £15m project is under way to transform the Grade II-listed venue.

Contractors found unsupported walls, rotting timbers, a corroded drainage system and roof structure weaknesses.

New designs have been drawn up and it is now due to open in 2020.

Image copyright Stockton Council Image caption Artist's impression of revamped Globe Theatre

Councillor Nigel Cooke, cabinet member for regeneration and housing at Stockton Borough Council, said: "The fact is, we know this is a once in generation project and we know how much it means to people.

"So, we're not messing about here. We won't be cutting any corners - we will be doing the job properly so that it is an asset for decades to come.

"What we can say for sure is that the restoration is happening at the fastest pace possible, and that we will be bringing this fantastic venue back into use - there is absolutely no doubt about that."

The Globe opened in 1935 and hosted acts including the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, before closing in 1997.