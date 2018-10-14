Image copyright Stockton Borough Council Image caption The centre will be built on the site of the existing car park at the All Saints Academy site

Work has begun on a new multimillion-pound leisure centre on Teesside.

The facility, on the All Saints Academy site at Ingleby Barwick, near Thornaby, will house a gym, swimming pools and library.

Construction had been delayed while approval for the scheme was granted by the Secretary of State.

The building is due to open in the summer of 2020 and councillors said it would bring "top-class leisure facilities" to the area.

Contractor Willmott Dixon has started work on building a new car park. The leisure centre will then be built on the existing Academy car park.

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Stockton Borough Council's cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said he was "delighted".

He added: "We can't wait to see this project brought to life because we know how much the local community are looking forward to having these top-class leisure facilities and new library on their doorstep."

The building will be operated by Tees Active Leisure, which already runs three centres in the area on behalf of the council.