Image caption The court heard the taxi driver got out of the car before Houlihan was shot by police

A man who was shot by police after he brandished an imitation firearm at a County Durham taxi driver has been given an interim hospital order.

Samuel Houlihan was shot through the taxi window after the driver got out in Bishop Auckland in May.

The 24-year-old had earlier admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A Durham Crown Court judge said Houlihan would stay in Durham Jail until a secure bed was available.

'Bravery and humanity'

The court was told Houlihan, of Linburn Drive, Bishop Auckland, had brandished the imitation handgun in an off licence before getting into the taxi in the town's James Street on 25 May.

After the cab driver managed to get away, armed officers surrounded the vehicle.

The court was shown a video of the moment Houlihan was shot in the arm by a firearms officer who believed he was about to open fire.

Houlihan was described as being "lucky to be alive".

Firearms officers were said to have shown "exemplary professionalism, bravery and humanity".

In a statement read out in court, the taxi driver, who has not been named, said his life has been "changed forever" and an apology from Houlihan had been rejected.