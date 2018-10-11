Image caption Mr Gibson is accused of carrying out the offences between 1979 and 1988

A former archdeacon is to face sex offence charges said to have taken place in the 1970s and 80s.

George Granville Gibson, from Darlington, faces two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 and three of indecent assault on a man.

Durham Police said the alleged offences took place between 1979 and 1988 and relate to three complainants.

The former archdeacon of Auckland is due before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on 8 November.