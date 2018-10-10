Image copyright Google Image caption Aaron Jones appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court

A man has admitted spraying a homeless person with paint in Middlesbrough.

Michael Cash, 32, was found dead in a cemetery in September, three days after the assault on Normanby High Street.

Cleveland Police said the death, which was not being treated as suspicious, was not connected with the attack.

Aaron Jones, 33, of Balmor Road, pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage and the decorator was handed a 18-month community order by magistrates on Teesside.

The court was told that moments after spraying Mr Cash he said to a security guard: "Well, he won't be coming here now."