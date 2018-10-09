Image copyright Family handout Image caption Natalie Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning

A mother of five found dead at a house has been described as a "beautiful lady".

The body of Natalie Saunders, 33, was found in Tomlinson Way, Middlesbrough, on Sunday, Cleveland Police said.

Stephen Charlton, 24, of Tomlinson Way, appeared at Teesside Crown Court accused of her murder and has been remanded in custody until 11 October.

A statement released on behalf of Ms Saunders' family said she would be "forever in our hearts".

It said: "Natalie was a loving daughter, sister and mother of five children.

"Natalie was a beautiful lady and we will miss her. Natalie, you will forever and always be in our hearts and thoughts.

"Sweet dreams, sleep tight and we pray you are now at peace."