Middlesbrough death: Man charged with murdering woman
- 9 October 2018
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a house.
The body of the victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was discovered at the property on Tomlinson Way in Middlesbrough on Sunday morning.
Stephen Charlton, 24, of Tomlinson Way, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
Cleveland Police has urged anyone who heard a disturbance in the area on Saturday night to get in touch.