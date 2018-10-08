Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Bramley is expecting her third child in February

A woman has been jailed after sending a picture of her performing a sex act with her new lover to her ex, who then murdered him out of "jealousy".

Sarah Bramley, 29, from Darlington, was sentenced to four months after admitting encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

She sent David Saunders, 33, the intimate picture of her with Michael Lawson, 34.

Saunders later stabbed Mr Lawson and was jailed for murder.

Teesside Crown Court heard Bramley sent the image believing her former partner would carry out a common assault, rather than commit murder.

'Loss of control'

But in the early hours of 1 July last year, shortly after receiving the photo, Saunders stabbed father-of-one Mr Lawson through the heart.

In December, Saunders was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 and a half years, after he admitted murdering Mr Lawson in Darlington.

At the time, Judge Stephen Ashurst told Saunders: "Jealousy was very much at the heart of your behaviour.

"Ultimately a life was needlessly lost because of a loss of control."

Bramley, a mother of two young sons who is expecting a baby in February, was not in the country when Saunders was sentenced.

Sentencing Bramley, Judge Stephen Ashurst said: "Although you did not contemplate that Saunders would go on to kill Michael Lawson, I take the view it is hard to conceive a more serious case of encouraging the commission of a common assault."