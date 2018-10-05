Image copyright TVCA Image caption The scheme was officially launched by NHS chief executive Siobhan McArdle and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen

A hospital will be the first building to be powered by waste heat from nearby sites in a town-wide project.

The £40m Middlesbrough District Energy Scheme will use excess heat from industry and two energy plants sent via insulated pipes to power public buildings.

The heat will then be either converted into power or added to the hospital's heating system.

James Cook University Hospital will benefit within two years.

Health chiefs said savings on its £4.5m energy bill would be "significant".

South Tees NHS energy manager Julian Verity also said the site's 20-year-old gas plant was coming to the end of its service so extra power would be welcome.

'Scandinavian' model

The project is now entering the "procurement stage" for a contract to construct and operate the scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service is reporting.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said it was modelled on similar schemes under way in Scandinavia.

He said: "This scheme could save the NHS a tonne of cash on heating, which would then be invested in front-line patient care.

"It's a win-win for business, taxpayers and the environment."

The town project, led by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, received £218,000 from the government.