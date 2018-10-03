Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was treated at a house on Victoria Street

A police investigation has been launched after the death of a four-week-old girl in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said paramedics had treated the girl at a house on Victoria Street in South Bank at about 08:20 BST on Wednesday.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital but has since died, a police spokeswoman said.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.