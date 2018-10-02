Tees

Murder charge after Newton Aycliffe head injury victim's death

  • 2 October 2018
A man has been charged with murder after the victim of an assault died nearly two weeks from injuries he sustained in a County Durham town.

Iain Lee was found with serious head injuries near the Roundhouse Bar in Newton Aycliffe on 8 September.

The 31-year-old, from the town, was taken to hospital but died on 19 September.

Nathan Robbie Buckland, 24 and of Lumley Close, is due before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.

