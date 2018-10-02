Tees

North Ormesby woman's death 'treated as suspicious'

  • 2 October 2018
Dorothy Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of a woman was found in a house on Dorothy Street

The death of a woman who was found at a house is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body was found at an address in Middlesbrough, at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the inquiry at the house on Dorothy Street in North Ormesby, Cleveland Police confirmed.

A spokeswoman said there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Police were alerted by a member of the public who was concerned for a person in the house.

"Sadly on arrival, the body of a woman was discovered and inquiries into the circumstances of her death, which is currently being treated as suspicious, have begun," the force spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites