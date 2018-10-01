Image copyright Family handout Image caption Peter Gilling was found injured in Billingham on Saturday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man whose death has "saddened and shocked" his family.

Peter Gilling, 39, was found injured in Melsonby Court in Billingham, Teesside, just after midnight on Saturday.

He died a short while later, Cleveland Police said.

Two men, aged 31 and 36, are due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later. A third man has been released while inquires continue.

Image caption Mr Gilling was found injured at Melsonby Court

In a statement issued through police, Mr Gilling's family said: "We have been left utterly saddened and shocked by Peter's death.

"He was a much loved son, brother and grandson and he will be hugely missed by all his family and by his many friends.

"We hope his death will not be in vain and that no other family has to endure the devastation and heartache we are currently going through."