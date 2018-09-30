Billingham murder probe: Three further arrests
- 30 September 2018
Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a street.
The man, who has not been identified, was found injured in Melsonby Court in Billingham, Teesside, on Saturday.
He died later and police launched a murder investigation. Three men and two women were arrested and have been released under investigation.
Three further men were arrested and taken into custody for questioning, police said.