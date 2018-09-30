Image caption A man was found by police in Melsonby Court just after midnight on Saturday

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a street.

The man, who has not been identified, was found injured in Melsonby Court in Billingham, Teesside, on Saturday.

He died later and police launched a murder investigation. Three men and two women were arrested and have been released under investigation.

Three further men were arrested and taken into custody for questioning, police said.