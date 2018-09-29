Tees

Billingham death: Five in custody after injured man dies

  • 29 September 2018

A man has died after being found injured in a street.

The man, who has not yet been named, was found by police officers who were called to Melsonby Court in Billingham, Teesside, just after midnight.

He was taken to James Cook Hospital but died a short time later, Cleveland Police said.

A spokesman for the force confirmed five people were in custody in connection with the death. Officers are still at the scene.

