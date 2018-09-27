Image caption Fire crews were called to 192 small fires over the summer

Schoolchildren burning books at the end of term was one of the reasons for a number of summer fires in Hartlepool.

Fire crews were called to 192 category F3 incidents - which include grass, rubbish and bin fires - throughout June, July and August, the council's coastal community forum was told.

Seaton Carew was one of the hot spots, with a total of 40 such blazes.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it would be going into schools to warn children of the dangers.

Darren Lane, community liaison officer at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: "The number [of fires] peaked in June, this was likely down to a number of reasons.

"There was the hot weather, the World Cup, as well as kids burning school books when they were leaving school.

"Next year we are going to try and talk to kids before they finish school about the danger and consequences their actions could have."