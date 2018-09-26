Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Morgan suffered serious head injuries at a house in Ingleby Barwick on 15 September

A police force has referred itself to the watchdog over the death of a woman officers had previously been in contact with.

Pamela Morgan died in hospital three days after being found with serious head injuries in Ingleby Barwick.

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said the force has contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The spokeswoman said the force had referred itself to the IOPC "due to previous contact with the parties involved", although no further details of the contact have been released.

Ms Morgan, 64, was found at a house on Hollybush Avenue at about 05:00 BST on 15 September.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Ms Morgan the day before she was found.