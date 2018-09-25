Image caption Stockton Council said it was "investigating" a complaint

A council worker is being investigated over allegations they revealed a transgender woman's address while she was insulted in a Facebook discussion.

In the comment the Stockton Council employee named the housing association where the woman lived, it is claimed.

Trans awareness activist Ellie Lowther told a council meeting she "could not believe" what she had read.

The council said it had received a complaint and was "investigating it in line with our established procedures".

Ms Lowther, who is the co-founder of Stockton charity Trans Aware, described the comment as "not good".

In it the employee called the trans woman "he", she said.

'Hate crime'

Ms Lowther said "police were looking into" the other comments on the post, which ridiculed the trans woman.

Cleveland Police confirmed it had received a complaint and inquiries were continuing.

Ms Lowther raised the comment at a meeting of the council's crime and disorder select committee, which has been looking into tackling hate crime, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She told the meeting the "current climate was not right" to report hate crimes.

"People from housing associations have been getting trouble from neighbours but they're scared to report it because they have children who get associated discrimination," she said.