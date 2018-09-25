Image copyright Google Image caption Alan Taylor was hit as he emerged from beneath the Crass House Road underpass

A grandfather who was left with a large gash in his head when he was hit on the head by a toy tractor thrown off a bridge has said he is "lucky" his injuries were not more severe.

Witnesses saw two boys aged about eight throwing the ride-on toy onto Alan Taylor as he emerged from an underpass shortly after 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Mr Taylor, 69, said his skull could be seen and he needed 11 stitches.

Cleveland Police is investigating the attack in Middlesbrough.

Warning: This article contains a graphic image

Mr Taylor told BBC Tees he was walking his dog Rosie beneath the underpass at Cass House Road when he felt something hit his head.

He said: "As I looked up I saw a young face for about five seconds then he was off.

"Then I saw the blood pouring into my hands and my eyes and face."

Two passersby came to his aid and said they had seen the boys deliberately throw the toy from the bridge as Mr Taylor emerged from beneath it.

Mr Taylor said: "I'm unlucky for being there but lucky it didn't hit another part of my head or the dog because she would be dead."

His wife Linda said she was shocked by how young the assailants appeared to be.

Image copyright David Taylor Image caption Alan Taylor required 11 stitches in his head

She said: "When I saw his face he was covered in blood.

"I thought it might have been older ones because if they say anything to him he answers back, I said he would get clobbered one of these days.

"I thought not kids, they should be playing little games not throwing things at people."