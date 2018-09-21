Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Morgan suffered serious head injuries at a house in Ingleby Barwick on 15 September

The family of a grandmother who died days after suffering serious head injuries have said she was a "beautiful" woman.

Pamela Morgan, 64, died in hospital on Tuesday three days after being found at an address on Hollybush Avenue in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton.

A 67-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

Her family said they were heartbroken.

In a statement released through Cleveland Police, they added: "She was a very family-oriented woman and very much adored by all of her family whom she loved spending time with.

"Our family is supporting each other to get through this difficult time and we will always cherish the happy times we shared together with her.

"Our hearts are totally broken and we will miss [her] forever."

Ms Morgan died at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough having suffered the injuries on 15 September.