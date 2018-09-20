Image copyright Family photo Image caption Irene Collins, 73, died four days after being attacked by a police dog in her garden

A woman who died after being bitten by a police dog in her kitchen may have only had weeks to live as she had terminal cancer, an inquest has heard.

However, jurors were told Irene Collins, 73, only died when she did because she was repeatedly bitten by the German shepherd called Dano.

The inquest earlier heard the Cleveland police dog was hunting for a drug dealer when it entered Mrs Collins's home in Middlesbrough in July 2014.

Mrs Collins died four days later.

Home Office pathologist Dr Mark Egan said Mrs Collins's lung cancer, which had spread to her abdomen, would have probably killed her "in the next few weeks or months".

She died at the James Cook University Hospital four days after she was bitten having developed pneumonia following surgery on her broken arm and skin grafts.

Dr Egan told the inquest at Teesside Magistrates' Court that post-mortem tests revealed she had been bitten on the right arm, right breast and leg.

He said: "The deceased would not have died at the time she did had she not had the dog bites."

Dr Egan also said he did not believe the bites would have killed her if she had not had the terminal diseases, but added it was "difficult to say with certainty".

The inquest has previously heard Cleveland Police was unaware the dog had a history of biting 10 people on his record when it acquired it for £500 from Thames Valley and Hampshire Police.

Dano was put down after the incident.

The inquest, which started on Monday, continues.