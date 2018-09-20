Drugs worth £1m burned by Cleveland Police
- 20 September 2018
Drugs worth more than £1m which were seized by police over the last three months have been destroyed.
Cleveland Police said the haul consisted of hundreds of cannabis plants as well as Class A and prescription drugs.
Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said drugs "cause misery" to communities.
He said destroying them means "they will no longer be at the centre of criminal activity".
The force said many of the drugs had been seized on the back of information supplied by the public.