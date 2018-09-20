Tees

Newton Aycliffe man dies week after head injury

  • 20 September 2018
Roundhouse Bar Image copyright Google
Image caption Iain Lee was taken to hospital following an incident outside the Roundhouse Bar

A man has died more than a week after suffering serious head injuries in a County Durham town.

Iain Lee was taken to hospital early on 8 September following what Durham Police described as an "incident" near the Roundhouse Bar in Newton Aycliffe.

The 31-year-old, from Newton Aycliffe, died on Wednesday.

A local man has appeared in court charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and police say they are now be reviewing that charge.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites