Irene Collins, 73, died four days after being attacked by a police dog in her garden

A police dog that repeatedly bit a grandmother in her home had bitten 11 other people, an inquest has heard.

Irene Collins, 73, was attacked by the German Shepherd Dano when she let police officers search for a suspected drug dealer in her garden in Penrith Road, Middlesbrough.

Mrs Collins, who had lung cancer and emphysema, died four days later.

Cleveland Police had not been aware of the attacks, which happened when the dog worked for another force, it said.

The animal had bit a man on the face during an arrest, bit a handler while being given flea treatment and bolted out of a van to attack another dog.

The other incidents appeared to have happened when Dano was instructed to detain suspects, the inquest heard.

'On the cheap' claim

Retired officer Mark Robson, who organised the animals's transfer from Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, had been told a merger of the two forces' dog units meant Dano was no longer needed.

Mr Robson had not given information about Dano's history but agreed it would have been sensible to ask to see the paperwork.

"The bite to the face - had I known about that, I suspect had I relayed that to the inspector, we may not have even gone to view the dog in the first place," he said.

The force paid £500, less than the cost of a puppy, for the dog, the inquest heard.

Mr Robson denied he had bought him cheap and did not care about his background.

"The better the animal, the easier my job," he said.

Dano's work for Cleveland Police had been "outstanding" prior to biting Mrs Collins in 2014, the hearing was told.

Mr Robson said he had been surprised and "horrified" to hear what had happened.

The inquest, at Teesside Magistrates' Court, continues.