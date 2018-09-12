Woman, 79, facing jail for killing friend in Coulby Newham crash
- 12 September 2018
An elderly driver has admitted killing her friend in a car crash on Teesside.
Linda Pyers, 70, was a passenger in a Toyota Avensis which was in collision with a VW Transporter van on the A174 near Coulby Newham on 26 January.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, Jean Barnett, 79, pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Barnett, of Sunnyside, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, was bailed while a background report is prepared and will be sentenced on 18 October.