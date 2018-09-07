Tees

Noxious liquid thrown in Billingham 'road rage' attack

  • 7 September 2018

A man suffered facial injuries when an unknown substance was thrown at him in a suspected road rage attack on Teesside.

Police said the 44-year-old driver was treated in hospital after an altercation with another driver on the A1027 in Billingham at 07:00 BST.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.

Pulled over

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The incident occurred at around 7am when the driver of a white Mercedes A Class and a grey BMW were reportedly involved in an altercation.

"Both vehicles drove on, then pulled over and both drivers remained in their vehicles and had a verbal altercation.

"The 19-year-old male driver of the Mercedes allegedly then threw an unknown substance towards the 44-year-old male driver of the BMW.

"As a result, the driver of the BMW was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is being treated for irritation to the skin on his face."

