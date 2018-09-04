Hartlepool man denies murder of ex-partner Kelly Franklin
- 4 September 2018
A man has denied murdering his ex-partner in a street stabbing attack.
Kelly Franklin, a 29-year-old mother-of-three from Kipling Road, was found dead on Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on 3 August.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court via a video link, Torbjorn Kettlewell, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, also denied a charge of possessing a knife.
The 30-year-old, also known as Ian, was remanded in custody pending a trial in January.