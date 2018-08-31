Tees

Laura Harrison: Man charged with woman's murder

  • 31 August 2018
Laura Harrison Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Laura Harrison's body was discovered at a house on Grange Road

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a house on Teesside.

The body of Laura Harrison, 36, was discovered at a property on Grange Road in Middlesbrough shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

Jonathon Robinson, of Grange Road, was remanded in custody at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The case will next be heard at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

Cleveland Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of "previous contact with parties involved in the incident".
Image caption Cleveland Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the death

