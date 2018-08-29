Image caption A body was discovered on Grange Road

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Middlesbrough, police have confirmed.

Police and ambulance crews arrived on Grange Road in the town after being called shortly after 15:00 BST.

Cleveland Police confirmed that a body was discovered at the scene.

A force spokesman said the investigation was in its early stages and the arrested man remained in custody.