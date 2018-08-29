Image caption Layton and Tait had earlier admitted animal welfare charges

A man and a woman from have been jailed after four horses they owned were found covered in faeces and lice.

Ian Tait and Courtney Layton, from Stockton on Tees, had earlier admitted neglecting the animals at an allotment at Port Clarence, near Hartlepool.

The RSPCA told Teesside magistrates the horses were riddled with lice, covered in faeces and kept in cramped conditions.

Layton was jailed for 18 weeks and Tait was given a 12-week prison term.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The horses were riddled with lice

The court heard all the horses had recovered since being found in April.

Two have been rehomed while the others remain in the care of the RSPCA.

Layton and Tail were also banned from owning or keeping animals for 10 years.