Image copyright Darlington Council Image caption The new bridge will allow pedestrians to avoid crossing the busy Parkgate road

Work is to begin on a pedestrian and cycle bridge between Darlington railway station and a new business development.

Darlington Council said the new route to Central Park Development would improve access to the town.

The first phase of the work will begin later in Adelaide Street where lighting will be improved and traffic calming measures put in place.

The new bridge will be installed on 22 October, the council said.

Councillor Nick Wallis, cabinet member for leisure and local environment, said: "The new bridge will provide a quick and safe route between Central Park and Darlington Station, avoiding the need to cross the busy Parkgate road."

A council spokesman added that it was hoped the majority of the preparatory work for the installation of the bridge would not impact on traffic in Parkgate.