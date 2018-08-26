Cleveland brigade prevention work 'drives house fire drop'
A drop in house fires, injuries and call-outs across Teesside has been put down to fire prevention work.
Cleveland Fire Brigade responded to 2,242 incidents between April and June, down 22% from the same period in 2017.
There were 30 accidental house fires, a decrease of 35%, and there were no fatalities and only three injuries.
Figures also showed that the fist appliance reached a building fire on average in four minutes 43 seconds - well within government targets.