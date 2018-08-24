Image copyright Family handout Image caption Craig Barker was also known as Craig Slater, police said

A man has appeared in court accused of murder and unlawful possession of an axe.

Nathan Davis, 25, is charged with killing 47-year-old Craig Barker at his home in Cleatham Close, Stockton, Teesside, last month.

Appearing via videolink at Teesside Crown Court, Mr Davis, of Norton, Teesside, denied murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on 4 February.

Mr Barker's dog, Leo, also died in the incident.