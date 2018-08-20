Image caption David Waller is charged with three counts of rape

A former police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

David Waller is also accused of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, grooming and sexual assault, Teesside Magistrates' Court heard.

He faces an additional charge of misconduct in a public office relating to his time with Cleveland Police between 2006 and 2010.

The 33-year-old, of Autumn Grove, Stockton, was bailed and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on 17 September.

Magistrates were told the charges relate to six alleged victims.