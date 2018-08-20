Barbara Davison Redcar murder-accused appears in court
- 20 August 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman on Teesside.
The body of Barbara Davison was discovered at a property in William Street, Redcar on 15 August.
Paul Plunkettt appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink from HMP Durham.
The 61-year-old of Station Road in Redcar entered no plea and the case was adjourned for a further hearing at the same court on 14 September.