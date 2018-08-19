Image copyright Viewpoint Image caption "Cow-car" was created to raise awareness about methane emissions

A series of pop-up artworks, including a cow sitting on top of a car, is touring the Tees Valley.

The installations have been commissioned by the organisers of the Redcar-based Festival of Thrift, which celebrates sustainable living.

They will tour boroughs, including Middlesbrough, Stockton and Hartlepool, until 26 August.

Director Stella Hall said the works aimed to "offer different perspectives on global environmental issues".

One of the works, by sculptor Andy Hazell, is of a welded a steel figure of a cow on the roof of a VW car.

Image caption Artists Lucien Anderson and David Lisser will offer vegetable seed to members of the public

He said he created "Cow-car" to highlight how methane produced from intensive farming was rivalling emissions produced by vehicles.

Another work, "Seed-bike", features artists Lucien Anderson and David Lisser taking a mobile seed library to the streets to promote self-sufficiency and home food production.

Ms Hall said: "Each of the artists has taken a different approach to what sustainability means to them, so there is plenty to think about and discuss.

"We hope the artworks will also get people out and about in this wonderful area as the pieces can be found across the Tees Valley."

The festival of Thrift Festival itself takes place next month.