Image copyright Family handout Image caption Barbara Davison's family say they are "totally devastated"

A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman on Teesside.

Paul Plunkett is accused of killing Barbara Davison, whose body was found on Wednesday in a property in William Street, Redcar. Cleveland Police has not yet issued details of how she died.

The 66-year-old's family said they were "totally devastated at losing our mum" and were "still in shock".

Mr Plunkett, of Station Road in the town, is due before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.