Redcar murder probe: Dead woman named as Barbara Davison

  • 16 August 2018
Barbara Davison Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Barbara Davison's family has appealed for privacy

A woman found dead at a house in Teesside has been named.

Barbara Davison's body was found on Wednesday in a property in William Street, Redcar. Details of how the 66-year-old died have not been released and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

Her family said they were "totally devastated at losing our mum" and were "still in shock".

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

