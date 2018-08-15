Image caption Police have cordoned off a house in William Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Redcar.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found on Wednesday in a house in William Street.

No details of how the woman died have so far been released and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man was arrested in Station Road. An area around the house in William Street remains cordoned off.