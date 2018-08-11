Tees

Sir Quentin Blake inks BFG and swan drawing for Bowes Museum

  • 11 August 2018
The BFG Image copyright Sir Quentin Blake
Image caption The A3 drawing was produced using pen and ink with a watercolour wash

Sir Quentin Blake has created a unique drawing for The Bowes Museum.

The ink illustration depicts the BFG cradling a swan eating a fish, inspired by the museum's life-size Silver Swan automaton.

Purchased by the museum's founders in 1872, the life-sized artefact, which comes to life once a day, twists its head, preens, and catches a fish.

Sir Quentin's creations are currently on display as part of a BFG exhibition at the museum in Barnard Castle.

Image copyright Bowes Museum
Image caption The swan was bought by museum founders John and Joséphine Bowes in 1872 for 5,000 francs (£200)

Education co-ordinator, Amy Bainbridge, said: "It's a wonderful legacy that will become part of our permanent collection for future generations to see."

The BFG in Pictures in on display at The Bowes Museum until 30 September 2018.

