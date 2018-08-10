Image copyright Middlesbrough Council Image caption Middlesbrough station is "essential to the area's economic growth"

Platforms at Middlesbrough station are not large enough to accommodate a new train service to London, the Tees Valley Mayor has warned.

Ben Houchen said the existing facilities would not fit the new Class 800 Azuma locomotives, due in 2020.

Network Rail said capacity at the station was an important issue and it was working hard to resolve problems.

A third platform has been promised as part of a £15m masterplan for the station and surrounding area.

'Tortuous progress'

A spokeswoman for Network Rail, which owns and operates the railway infrastructure, said: "In terms of getting ready for the new trains in 2020, there are franchise commitments from train operators to serve Middlesbrough with additional train services and longer trains.

"At the moment there wouldn't be enough capacity to accommodate all of these commitments however, Network Rail continues to work with rail industry colleagues on resolving this issue."

Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough and shadow transport secretary, described the station as essential for the Tees Valley's economic growth and conceded some progress had been slow.

He added: "Clearly, much work needs to be done to make this happen and progress is tortuous at times, but both myself and Middlesbrough Council are doing everything we can to ensure the project delivers and comes to fruition as quickly as possible."