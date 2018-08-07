Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Kelly Franklin suffered "significant injuries"

The family of a Hartlepool mother-of-three who died in an attack on a street have described her as "bursting with life, happiness, and joy".

Kelly Franklin, 29, was found critically injured on Oxford Road on Friday.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30 of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, has been charged with murder and possessing a bladed article.

In a tribute released by Cleveland Police, Ms Franklin's family said her children were in "complete shock".

'Treasured things'

The statement said: "Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother-of-three whose life has been tragically cut short.

"Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face."

It also said her children were her "most treasured things", and that they were "in complete shock and horror that their mother's life has been taken away from them".

Mr Kettlewell is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 48-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.