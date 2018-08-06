Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Kelly Franklin suffered "significant injuries"

A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-three was attacked on a street in Hartlepool.

Kelly Franklin, 29, was found critically injured on Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday.

Cleveland Police have now charged Torbjorn Kettlewell, also known as Ian, with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The 30-year-old, from Oval Grange in the town, will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

A 48-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.