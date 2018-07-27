Image copyright Family handout Image caption Craig Barker was attacked the day before his birthday, police said

A man has been charged with murder after a man died two days after being assaulted on a Teesside housing estate.

Craig Barker, 47, also known as Craig Slater, was found in a critical condition at his home on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton, on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but later died. His dog Leo was also killed.

Nathan Davis, 25, from Norton, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.

He is also charged with section 47 assault, possession of an axe and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm has been released while investigations continue.

Three other men and three women arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released while investigations continue.