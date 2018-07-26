Image copyright Family handout Image caption Craig Barker was attacked the day before his birthday, police said

Eight people have been arrested after a man died two days after being assaulted on a Teesside housing estate.

Craig Barker, 47, also known as Craig Slater, was found in a critical condition at his home on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton, on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but later died. His dog Leo was also killed.

Cleveland Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in Darlington on suspicion of murder.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, aggravated burglary and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Another man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Three women aged, 22, 27 and 28 and three men aged 28, 24 and 35 were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in custody.