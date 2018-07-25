Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna Keogh was last seen on 19 April 1998

A search for the body of a 17-year-old who police believe was murdered 20 years ago has concluded, but officers say the investigation is continuing.

Donna Keogh was last seen at a party in Bow Street, Middlesbrough, in 1998.

As part of a cold-case inquiry officers had been digging up a former allotment site near Troon Close since 18 June.

Cleveland Police said other areas of interest had also been identified and targeted searches will be carried out in the coming months.

During the excavation, a fragment of human jaw bone was found but tests later confirmed it dated back to the early-medieval period.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption A digger at the patch of waste ground near Troon Close

Det Supt Jon Green said the "complex and thorough search" had been slowed considerable by the discovery of the bone fragment.

"Donna's family desperately want to give her a proper funeral and finally lay her body to rest, and finding Donna continues to be a priority for the investigation team," he added.

"As well as our search teams, I would like to take local residents for supporting us over this extended length of time."